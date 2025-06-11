“What happened to your promise?”: Uddhav Sena slams govt in tractor march

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday staged a "Tractor March" from Kranti Chowk to the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, accusing the Mahayuti government of betraying public trust by failing to deliver on key pre-poll promises.

March led by Leader of opposition MLC Ambadas Danve, the protest highlighted issues such as the unfulfilled farm loan waiver, Rs 2,100 monthly aid for women, 45,000 rural roads, MSP for crops, fertilizer GST subsidy, and the Rs 1 crop insurance scheme. The agitation, titled “Kya Hua Tera Wada?”, targeted the ruling trio chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and Collector Deelip Swami received the protest memorandum. Slogans and placards criticizing the government echoed throughout the protest route. Danve condemned the Finance Minister’s recent call for farmers to repay loans, calling it a cruel joke amid over 1,000 farmer suicides in the past seven months. He accused the government of misleading farmers through symbolic announcements like the Rs 1 crop insurance. Prominent leaders, including Chandrakant Khaire, Balasaheb Thorat, Dnyaneshwar Dange, and several women’s wing members, joined the protest.

Widespread rural dissent

Under the same campaign, farmers across 4,590 gram panchayats and 68 talukas submitted memoranda. Shiv Sena workers also handed over demands to ruling MLAs and ministers. Danve claimed 1,080 gram sabhas formally questioned the government’s performance.