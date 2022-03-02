What has the former MP done in past twenty years

Aurangabad, March 2:

The former MP of the district should show what he has done in the city and district in 20 years, stating this, the BJP leaders staged a strong demonstration in Shiv Sena's stronghold on Wednesday. After the Sena-BJP split after the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP for the first time gathered a crowd on its own in the city and tried to show its unity on the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal for the forthcoming municipal, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat samiti elections.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that the city gets water after eight days. Water has to be fetched from a distance of 55 km. The state government is not paying attention to Aurangabad. The work of the water supply scheme is going on slowly. He asserted that the corporation has not applied for the jack-well.

MLA Haribhau Bagade criticized Khaire without mentioning his name. He said that the previous MP had not provided water in 20 years. The parallel water supply scheme did not work. In all, 80,000 citizens in the city applied for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But no one has been given a house yet. Maybe the state government has said to work slowly.

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said, "Those who have been MP for 20 years are saying that he brought the PNG gas line. The MP says that the gas line came about after he submitted a memorandum to the former petroleum minister for the gas pipeline. He will also take credit for the ongoing railway development projects.

Sena reviews the crowd

During the event, the Shiv Sena members took review of the crowd. The members were also trying to find out which officials of the administration were present at the event.