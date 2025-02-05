What measures for sugarcane workers' voting rights?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure that sugarcane cutters in the state are not deprived of their voting rights in any election, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed, seeking either a permanent solution or a restriction on holding elections during the sugarcane harvesting season.

When the PIL was heard on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Prafull Khubalkar, scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.

To find a permanent solution for protecting the voting rights of sugarcane cutters, who migrate temporarily in lakhs to other districts and states, the Aurangabad Bench had earlier (on November 15, 2024) directed the Central and State Election Commission to submit an affidavit outlining possible measures. During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench reiterated these instructions, emphasizing the need for a concrete response from the authorities.

What is the Original Petition?

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Jeevan Rathod, President of the Maharashtra Shramik Usthodni va Vahatuk Kamgar Sanghatana, through Adv. Devidas Shelke and Adv. Sunil Rathod. According to the petition, millions of sugarcane workers from Marathwada, Khandesh, and Vidarbha migrate every year from October to April for livelihood. As a result, they are unable to vote in elections held during this period.

The original petition requested the court to direct authorities to ensure voting arrangements for around 15 lakhs temporarily migrating sugarcane workers during the state assembly elections. This request has now been amended in the petition to seek a permanent solution to the issue.

A matter worth considering

Various campaigns are conducted to increase voter turnout, yet no measures are taken to ensure voting rights for sugarcane workers—a concern the High Court bench had previously raised during an earlier hearing. The bench also expressed concern that if such a large community is being deprived of their voting rights due to elections being held during the sugarcane harvesting season, then this is definitely a matter that requires serious consideration.