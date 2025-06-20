When emotions become illness: On International Yoga Day, a spotlight on the healing union of yoga and homeopathy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In an era where 80 to 85 percent of illnesses are linked to stress, emotional trauma, and psychosomatic triggers, yoga is gaining renewed respect not as a replacement for allopathy or homeopathy, but as a silent ally in healing.

On the occasion of this special day, medical experts and wellness practitioners are highlighting yoga’s unique capacity to heal where medicine often pauses at the crossroads of body and emotion. Be it homeopathy’s subtle remedies or allopathy’s precise interventions, yoga acts as a psychological buffer, empowering patients from within. With an increasing number of people embracing integrative health practices, the role of yoga is being redefined not merely as physical exercise, but as mindful medicine for the mind, body, and soul.

“Yoga is not just movement; it’s medicine for the mind. In psychosomatic disorders, where emotion becomes illness, yoga restores balance silently supporting where words and pills fall short.”

— Dr. Charulata Rojekar (N.D. Pravin)

Success Stories

“Yoga gave us back our lives”

“For 30 years, I struggled with chronic health issues, and my wife couldn’t even sit on the ground due to severe pain. But yoga changed everything. It strengthened our bodies, calmed our minds, and gave us back control over our lives. Where medicines failed, yoga healed us silently. It wasn’t just exercise it was a lifeline. All credit goes to our trainer, Master Krushna Tonde.”

— Divakar Urney (70)

I forgot my asthma pump after joining yoga

“I used to suffer asthma attacks every monsoon, and things got worse after my two pregnancies due to waight gain. But after joining a yoga center, I saw a change. Yoga improved my breathing and overall stamina. Now, I only need my inhaler occasionally and honestly, I can’t remember the last time I used it. This transformation wouldn’t have been possible without my trainer, Sangita.”

— Kavita Rajput Assistant Professor