When is JSW Green Mobility MoU going to be signed?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state cabinet, on July 30, approved seven big industrial big ticket investment plans for Maharashtra including the JSW Green Mobility Limited’s Rs 27,200-crore project scheduled to come up in the city. The other important projects were Toyota-Kirloskar Motors and Lubrizol India Private Limited (LIPL) with investment of Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore respectively in the city.

It's nearly a month now after the announcement but JSW Group is yet to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government. The company plans to manufacture 5 lakh electric passenger cars and 1 lakh commercial cars annually at its AURIC-Bidkin plant generating 5200 jobs.

MoUs were signed with Lubrizol (on July 30) and Toyota-Kirloskar Motors (on July 31) in the presence of industry minister Uday Samant and principal secretary (industry) Dr Harshadeep Kamble in Mumbai.

JSW’s MoU in red-tapism?

Since then, there is no progress on the front of JSW plant. The project is stuck in red-tape, it is going away from the State, rumours say. The experts underline that the government should rush in signing the MoU before the implementation of the code of conduct for the Assembly elections or it would get stuck in technicalities.

JSW is impressed with the industrial ecosystem: CMIA

Speaking to this scribe, president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Arpit Save said, “We cannot say that signing of the MoU is pending or delayed. The JSW Company officials surveyed the city by visiting multiple times and were happy with the ecosystem here. The time frame of when the MoU will be signed cannot be predicted."

JSW to set up on 600 acres of land in Bidkin

According to reliable sources, “JSW plant will be set up on 600 acres of land at Bidkin belt. The industrial projects are being looked after by the state’s three entities - the Department of Industries, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and AURIC. The JSW and the government could be negotiating land prices and other core issues. A few weeks ago, the cabinet approved the Package Scheme of Incentives for the proposed plant. Besides, the sub-committee of the cabinet headed by the Chief Minister also okayed the proposal."

When contacted, the managing director of AURIC (MITL) P D Malikner and regional officer (MIDC) Ramchandra Giri refused to comment.

MoU will be signed soon: Minister Save

Housing Minister Atul Save said, “A team of JSW officials surveyed 2-3 city locations. I am hopeful that the company will soon finalise the one. It is very much confirmed that the JSW Group is going to invest here. The company has a Chinese collaboration - MG Motors (SAIC Motor Corporation Limited). Hence the selection and finalisation process takes time. The MoU will also be signed soon.”