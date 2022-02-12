When Rahul Bajaj attended Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital’s silver jubilee prog

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj who passed away on Saturday had visited Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital in the city on March 19, 2015, to attend a function organised on the completion of 25 years of operations.

Dr Prakash Amte (Social Worker and Magsaysay Award Winner) was the chief guest while Haribhau Bagade (the then Assembly Speaker) and late Padmashri Fatema Zakaria (chairperson, Maulana Azad Educational Trust) were the guests of honour.

Chairperson of Marathwada Medical Research Institute (MMRI) Trust Kumud Bajaj had felicitated the dignitaries.

Industrialist Madhur Bajaj (trustee, MMRI Trust) while delivering a welcome speech, had mentioned three great events for the Bajaj Family-‘Celebrations of late Jamnalal Bajaj’s 125 years, late Kamalnayan Bajaj’s birth centenary and the Hospital’s Silver Jubilee.

A video about the hospital and a booklet about the silver jubilee was unveiled at the event.

Rahul Bajaj had expressed the hospital’s commitment to bring the best in medical technology to the people of Marathwada so that they did not have to travel to bigger cities for the treatment.

MLA Haribhau Bagade had shared his long association with the hospital and appreciation for the way it had grown and contributed to society and measures being taken for further initiatives in line with the vision of the hospital.

Dr Prakash Amte had appreciated the concern for the economically weaker section of the society and measures for making healthcare accessible to the needy via various government schemes run at the hospital as well as the charity work undertaken in various specialities by the Trust.

Late Fatema Zakaria had given her blessings and appreciated the hospitals' dedication for the people of the region and the establishment of world-class facilities to strengthen the social infrastructure of the city.