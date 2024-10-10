When Ratan Tata became emotional to see students parade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata visited Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus-I and II, run by Maulana Azad Education Trust (MAET) and Maulana Azad Education Society (MAES), in 2001.

Industrialist Ratan wanted to have a stadium named after his father Naval Tata. A Naval Tata Stadium was developed at the rear side of Maulana Azad College in his honour. Ratan Tata came to the city in 2021. Dr Rafiq Zakaria (founder, MAET and MAES) along with Padmashri Fatma Zakaria welcomed him. During his visit, he dedicated the stadium to the campus.

Dr Rafiq Zakaria wanted to do something special to treat him. So, it was decided that students would perform a parade in his honour. Dr Rafiq entrusted Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui with the responsibility of training the students. All the students of both campuses performed the parade.

Ratna Tata was delighted to receive a salute from the students. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said that Ratana Tata had taken such a salute from students for the first time. He also visited Zakarias's bungalow and had dinner with them.

Box

Dr Rafiq Zakaria had a close relationship with Ratan Tata. The Institute of Hotel Management-Aurangabad (IHM-A) from the campus had a tie-up with Tata Group of Hotels. This gave a new identity to the IHM-A. He also attended the IHM-A convocation that day. R K Krishna Kumar, director of Tata Sons, was given the responsibility of establishing the stadium.

Krishna Kumar also became close to the Zakaria family. Later, Kumar was appointed a member of MAET. A former professor of the college Zakiuddin Siddiqui alias Mashu said that Ratan Tata became emotional during the students' parade.