‘Where there Is non-violence, there is peace’Acharya Pranamsagarji Maharaj: Gratitude festival celebrated in presence of devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Wherever violence takes place, unrest is created. But wherever non-violence is practiced, peace prevails. Such peace should spread not only in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but across India, and the spirit of non-violence should arise in every heart,” said Acharya Pranamsagarji Maharaj while addressing devotees.

On the occasion of the 70th death anniversary of Veer Charitra Chakravarti Prathamacharya Shantisagarji Maharaj of this era, a Gratitude Festival was organized on Sunday at HUDCO. Devotees witnessed the saintly gathering of Acharya Pranamsagarji Maharaj, Upadhyay Viranjansagarji Maharaj, and Munishri Prabhavsagarji Maharaj with their disciples.

The portrait of Shantisagarji Maharaj was unveiled at the hands of Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalakar and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod. MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Kenekar also attended. Festival Committee President Amol Mogle, Mahavir Patni, along with presidents of all Digambar Jain temples, were present. Vilas Jogi, Pramod Dere, Nilesh Sawalkar, Ajit Gosavi, Vasantrao Manorkar, Ravindra Sangole, Rajendra Avatare, Prakash Bhakre, and Vardhaman Vaikos worked hard for the event.

Recognized as Jain Temples, Not by Sect

“There are many sects within the Jain community. Everyone should set aside differences and unite. In the future, no temple should be identified by a sect’s name, but only as a Jain temple,” appealed Upadhyay Viranjansagarji Maharaj and Munishri Prabhavsagarji Maharaj.

To celebrate Bhaktamar Day on October 9

“To spread awareness of ‘Bhaktamar,’ the source of inner purity and spiritual strength, Bhaktamar Day should be celebrated worldwide on October 9,” appealed Acharya Pranamsagarji Maharaj.

Captions

Acharya Pranamsagarji Maharaj, Upadhyay Viranjansagarji Maharaj, and Munishri Prabhavsagarji Maharaj with disciples at the Gratitude Festival organized on the death anniversary of Shantisagarji Maharaj.

Large number of devotees gathered to witness the spiritual experience.