Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

It has always been observed that physical disability always proves to be a hindrance in the progress of an individual. The physically challenged person not only lack behind due to their inability but also is differentiated by society. Fighting all odds, a blind young boy Rahul Mahale with his strong determination represented Indian Cricket Team for blinds.

Recently, Rahul visited Taramati Bafna School for Blind in the city and narrated his life journey to the blind students. He encouraged the students stating any goal can be achieved with strong determination and one should never let go their dreams.

Rahul, although 75 per cent blind, was fond of cricket since his childhood, he said. He is a native of Dighi village in Pachora tehsil of Jalgaon district. Out of the three brothers, two of them are blind. He completed his school education at a Blind School in Chalisgaon. Here he developed a liking for cricket and since childhood, he wanted to be a cricketer. His teachers helped him develop his skills.

He played in the district and state cricket teams. In 2019, he was selected for the national cricket team for the blind. He played a series with Nepal held at Nagpur. The team played a T-20 and a One-day series. Indian team won both the series. Rahul played as an all-rounder and contributed immensely to the victory of the Indian team.

Rahul has completed his graduation in Arts and wants to pursue a career in banking service. Presently he is preparing for competitive exams and higher education. He is working in the production department of Minda Corporation at Chakan, Pune now. At the same time, he wants to represent the country in various international cricket tournaments and is planning accordingly, Rahul mentioned.

How blind cricket is played?

One may wonder how blinds can play cricket. But, blind cricket is getting more and more acclamation. Several tournaments at the district, state, national and international levels are being held.

The plastic ball in the blind cricket is larger than a traditional cricket ball and is filled with ball bearings for audible cues. The stumps are also larger and painted in florescent colours, allowing partially sighted players to orientate themselves, while blind players touch them while batting and bowling for orientation.