White-collared thief breaks into flat; decamps with 9 tolas of gold ornaments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed after a lone thief, dressed neatly in a white T-shirt, jeans, a cap, and clean shoes, broke open a flat and stole 9 tolas of gold ornaments within just 20 minutes. This incident came to light on Thursday evening at the Pride Phoenix Housing Society near the District Civil Hospital in Chikalthana.

Akash Rajendra Deulgaonkar (29, residing at C2, Flat No. 601), who works as a manager in a private bank, lives in this flat with his mother and wife. His mother is a teacher at a zilla parishad school in Bakapur, and his wife works in a private company. On June 20th, all three of them had gone to work. When his mother returned home at 6 pm, she found the lock broken. All the belongings inside the flat were scattered. Suspecting a robbery, she immediately informed Akash. Upon receiving the information, PSI Atmaram Ghughe, constable Parshuram Sonune from the MIDC Cidco police station, along with the crime branch and a dog squad, rushed to the spot.

How did the thief know the latch lock was broken?

The main door of Deulgaonkar's flat has a latch lock. However, it had been broken for the past five or six days, and they were using only a padlock. The fact that the thief took advantage of the broken latch lock raises serious questions how he knew about it. The thief simply removed the nuts of the latch and gently set the padlock aside. He then stole valuables including 2 tolas 7 grams of gold necklace, 5 grams of earrings, 3 tolas of bangles, a 1 tola locket, a 1-tola necklace, a 3-gram ring, 4 grams of ear tops, a 1.5-gram small mangalsutra pendant, and Rs 1,000 in cash.

Job done in 20 Minutes, security guard just for show

This society has a dedicated security guard. However, the unknown person directly reached the seventh floor using the lift. The thief also stole away the valuables from the flat in just 20 minutes from the moment he entered. This entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. Further investigation is on by police.