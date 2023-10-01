White-eyed buzzard released after treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has sanctioned a transit treatment centre (TTC) for the treatment of animals in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and also provided funds to the PWD. However, the forest department has to make strenuous efforts for the treatment of the wild animals as the center has not yet been constructed. A white-eyed buzzard was admitted to the forest department for treatment, for a few days. The bird has completely recovered after the treatment and was released in the open sky recently, the officers said.

The white-eyed buzzard is a medium-sized bird of around 35 to 45 cms long and 350 grams in weight. Its expansion of feathers is around 85 to 100 cms. The female is somewhat bigger than the male. The feathers are yellow and the neck is white. It is found in dry climates in forests and farmlands. It is fed on small birds, mammals, reptiles, frogs, crabs, and insects. The buzzard is found in India, Iran, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar. It migrates to Afghanistan during the summer. The buzzard has become an endangered species due to the change in the environment and human encroachment. The International union for Conservation of Nature has classified and evaluated the buzzard species. It will be convenient for treating the wild animals if the TTC is started in the district, the environmentalist said.