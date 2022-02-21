White tiger shows sign of recovery in zoo

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

The six-year-old 'Veer' (White Tiger), who was ill for the past five days in the Siddharth Garden Zoo has shown signs of recovery on Monday. The big cat is undergoing treatment. According to sources, Veer had eaten seven kilos of

flesh in the afternoon. The wildlife animal will be kept under observation for two more days and then will be shifted to his enclosure.

Presently there 12 tigers in the zoo. The AMC is facing a shortage of space. As a result, it is taking all measures to ensure there is no mating between females and male tigers to avoid further reproduction, added the sources.