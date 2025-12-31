Who protects the protectors? Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s guardians left in the dust

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the New Year and elections draw close, the city’s “guardians of the law” remain trapped in civic neglect, intensifying expectations from corporators to resolve long-pending basic amenities.

Despite repeated exposés by Lokmat Times, the civic decay at the CP and SP offices remains untouched. The irony is staggering: while the SP officers’ colony sits in the heart of the city, it has become a monument to stagnation. Local citizens note that, no significant development has taken place in the SP officers’ colony or in the zones under CP and SP jurisdiction. As election day approaches, public expectation is mounting for corporators to prioritize long-pending civic improvements and ensure basic amenities are addressed.

---------------

“The SP Police Colony lacks proper roads, and water supply is highly irregular, often arriving only after 10 days. Residents face persistent problems due to these issues, which affect daily life and basic hygiene. Despite other facilities, the colony urgently needs reliable water and well-maintained roads for the community’s well-being.”

- Raju Ghodke, SP police colony resident

---------------

Colony lacks basic facilities

“The drainage system is poor, and we don’t have a proper playground. Living here feels like being in an undeveloped village. There are no proper roads for transport, no road in front of our building, and two to four buildings nearby are closed, looking like haunted houses.”

— Disha Rathod, SP Police Colony resident

---------------

Playground neglect concern

“We lack a clean playground, and the surrounding area is untidy. While roads are good, the ground’s cleanliness is neglected. Our children need a safe, hygienic place to play, and the neighbourhood should be properly cleaned and maintained for their well-being.”

- Amol Deshmukh, CP police colony resident

---------------

Colony faces water woes

“We have a persistent water supply problem in our colony. Sometimes we don’t receive water for 8–9 days, and at times it comes even later. While the roads and other infrastructure are good, the irregular water supply is a major concern for all residents here.”

- Swati Ahire, CP police colony resident