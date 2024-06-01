Whole family gets 6 months RI for murder threat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) S M Ramdin sentenced a whole family to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for six months under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for attacking an aged woman, her son and daughter-in-law and also threatening to kill them.

The accused have been identified as Baliram Jadhav, Pandurang Jadhav, Sanjay Jadhav, Subhadra Jadhav, Manish Jadhav, and Sumita Jadhav (35) all from Shekta. Sagarbai Kakasaheb Jadhav (Shekta, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the complaint, there was a dispute between Sagarbai and Pandurang. Baliram, Pandurang and Sanjay Jadhav were doing fencing of their farm while Sagarbai was also in her farm on May 20, 2020. A dispute erupted, and Sagarbai was beaten up. Her son Tukaram and daughter-in-law Chhaya also came there. On them, other accused Subhadra, Sumitra and Manish also reached there.

The accused beat up the complainant and her family members. Pandurang and Baliram broke a toot of Sagarbi while Sanjay attacked Chhaya with a wooden club axe. The accused also threatened them with dire consequences. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered with the Karmad Police Station. Assistant Government Pleader Janardhan Jadhav was present for the hearing of the case.

On hearing the arguments, the court sentenced all the family members of the accused to six months RI and imposed a fine of Rs 18,600. In the court orders, it was also stated that Rs 6,000 out of the fine amount should be given to the complainant.