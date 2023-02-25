Why does Imtiaz Jaleel has admiration for Aurangzeb

-Question of MNS: We will also oppose, but after G20 summit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central government yesterday decided to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While this decision is being welcomed everywhere, MP Imtiaz Jaleel has shared a threatening post on social media against this decision. District president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Sumit Khambekar raised the question that why does Jaleel have so much admiration for Aurangzeb.

Khambekar said that is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj only our king. No father names his child as Aurangzeb. If Jaleel feels so bad about renaming the city, he should resign and step aside. At a press conference in Mumbai, Jaleel raised the issue of whether the city's water problem will be solved and whether the unemployed youth will get employment. Khambekar mentioned why these questions were not raised when the city was known as Aurangabad. Jaleel warned of agitation on his social media. If MIM is going to protest against the will of the citizens, we will also protest. However, he said that this will be after the G20 conference. Ashish Suradkar, Rahul Patil, Bipin Naik and others were present.

MPs know the importance of G20

The city was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while the G-20 conference was being held, which has put the administration under tension. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said, there is no objection in renaming the city, however MP Jaleel has some issues. We tried contacting Jaleel. But, contact could not be made. Jaleel himself is a member of the Lok Sabha and knows the importance of the G20 summit. So we hope that he will show harmony. Besides, we will explain all the details by this evening.