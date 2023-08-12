Why DoF delays constructing of hi-tech treatment centre for wildlife animals

Officials are curious to know about transmission of Gochid fever in wildlife.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The officials of the Department of Forest (DoF) have expressed their concern over the rise in deaths of leopards after a few days of the treatments in the district. It is learnt that 23 leopards have died in 2022-23.

A total of 19 leopards lost their lives after treatment in 2022 and four in 2023, it is learnt.

Death due to Gochid fever

Few days ago, a leopard from Pisadevi was brought to Daulatabad for treatment. The animal was having a high fever. The treatment was done in the presence of experts. The animal responded to the treatment. The animal stood on the foot and then offered food in the cage, but it was suffering from Gochid fever and due to severe pains the animal died. The DoF officials and veterinarians are curious to learn how the infection is spread and contradicts.

Two leopards were found in Vaijapur and Pisadevi each. The veterinarians treated them, but could not succeed in surviving them.

It may be noted that if the leopard is spotted moving in the area the villagers alert the DoF officials. A couple of days ago, one such incident took place in Shivur. The leopard was first brought to Shivur and then admitted at a polyclinic at Khadkeshwar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The veterinarians treated the leopard immediately. After a few hours it was handed over to the DoF officials, but at 12.30 pm it died.

There are 23 such incidents where the leopard was found and after sometime got dead. These incidents took place in Pisadevi, Vaijapur, Kannad, Gangapur, Soyegaon, Khuldabad, Chikalthana and surrounding areas.

Box

Leopard cub suffering from fever

Four leopards died for want of food, electric shock, poison and Gochid fever. In the latest case, one leopard cub was spotted moving on the boundaries of Vaijapur-Kannad border on Saturday. It was apparent that the cub was separated from its mother and was searching for food. Besides, the cub was also suffering from high fever. The DoF officials brought the cub to the veterinary polyclinic in the city. The fever of the cub is low now and is under observation of DoF officials, said the RFO (Vaijapur) Shankar.

Box

Delay in TTC annoys wildlife experts

The state government announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Transit Treatment Centre equipped with modern machinery for treating wildlife animals. Accordingly, the PWD officials geared up to prepare the maps of TTC. The funds to the tune of crores of rupees were also deposited. Now, the question to DoF is why the construction of the centre is being delayed by them?