Why Marathi Manus thrown out of Mumbai?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

“If the woes of Marathi Manus would have understood, then the population of Marathi people would not have reduced in Mumbai. If you had so much affection for Marathi people, then why they were thrown out of Mumbai”, questioned chief minister Eknath Shinde to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray without mentioning his name.

Shinde was addressing a public meeting held at the constituency of employment guarantee scheme minister Sandeepan Bhumre in Paithan on Monday.

Shinde further said, people who have gathered in such a huge numbers for this public meeting are not the paid visitors. They came here by their own and for the affection for me. They feel that someone from them has become a chief minister. All these are my people. The opponent allege that I wander among the people, but how can I change after being chief minister. I will not let the activist in me to die, the opponents make the allegations. They often criticize us to be traitors and money lovers through their columns, but they should also say about the present condition of Marathi people in Mumbai from the same column. Why the Marathi Manus was thrown out of Mumbai in your regime? Whey he has to go to Badlapur and Virar, they should clarify. They used Marathi people for votes for several years. If they would have understood their woes, the population of Marathi people in Mumbai would not have reduced.

Criticize us as stooges

Shinde said, the opponents criticize us as stooges of prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. But, they should answer that the beautification of the tomb of the terrorist Yaqub Memon was done in whose regime. Instead of being the stooges of Dawood and Yaqub Memon, it is better to be stooges of Modi and Shah, who act according to the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, he said.

Assistance for Lumpy skin disease

Presently, the animals are suffering from Lumpy skin disease in the state. An assistance will be provided for it on the grounds of National Disaster Management Force (NDRF). The state government has taken several benevolent schemes for the people in just two months. The opponents are frightened of it, hence they criticize us everyday since morning.