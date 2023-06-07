Why not protest against Dr Kurulkar for selling classified info to Pakistan - MP Raut

Raut raises concerns over selling of national secrets, why protest only against Aurangzeb

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press interaction on Wednesday, MP Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed his concerns regarding no protest over Dr Kurulkar selling of India's secrets to Pakistan, comparing it to the ongoing issue of Aurangzeb that has sparked protests by Hindu organizations in Kolhapur.

Raut criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's photos being displayed. He argued that if the government had failed to prevent such incidents, it reflected their inefficiency.

Additionally, Raut questioned why there hadn't been similar public demonstrations against Dr Pradeep Kurulkar, a prominent RSS worker and director of DRDO in Pune, who was involved in selling classified information to Pakistan. Raut emphasized that selling national secrets and engaging in honey traps were grave matters, equivalent in seriousness to the Aurangzeb issue.

The state has witnessed heightened tensions in various regions, leading to a riot-like situation. Raut attributed this to the controversial status of certain individuals in Kolhapur and urged the government to take prompt action against those responsible. He called for justice to be served impartially, ensuring peace and equality for all castes and religions.

Raut further raised questions about the government's reluctance to hold elections and accused Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLAs of fleeing. Despite this, he claimed that Shiv Sainiks remained committed and confident in their party's ability to secure victory in all constituencies if elections were to be held tomorrow. Raut challenged the government to show courage and conduct the elections, allowing the public to witness who supports their cause and who does not.