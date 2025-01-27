Why talk about autism?

Dr Ketaki Ravanagave

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is no longer a rare condition, and its increasing prevalence has made it a pressing issue worldwide, including in India. Raising awareness is crucial for early detection, intervention, and reducing the stigma around this neurodevelopmental disorder.

What is autism?

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by:

*Deficits in social communication and interaction across various contexts.

*Restricted and repetitive behaviours, interests, or activities.

Symptoms usually appear in early childhood, impair daily functioning, and require professional evaluation.

Recognising its significance, Indian law has included autism under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, ensuring legal protection and support for affected individuals.

Autism in India:

Prevalence and concerns:

Studies estimate the prevalence of autism in India to be approximately 1 in 100 children, though under reporting might indicate higher numbers.

The increase in cases can be attributed to:

Expanded diagnostic criteria

Increased access to services

Greater awareness and diagnostic advancements.

Rising rates in high-risk pregnancies (e.g., advanced maternal age, gestational diabetes).

High-risk newborns, such as preterm infants or those with birth complications, showing higher susceptibility to autism.

Early red flag signs of autism (As per IAP guidelines)

Recognising the signs early is key to effective intervention.

Some red flags include:

Poor response to name call by one year of age

Lack of eye contact or not responding to their name by 9-12 months.

Absence of social smiling or babbling by 12 months.

Limited gestures (e.g., pointing, waving) by 12-14 months.

Repetitive behaviours like hand-flapping or lining up toys.

What should you do if you notice red flags?

If a child exhibits any of these signs, consult a developmental paediatrician or specialist immediately. Early diagnosis through screenings like TABC or M-CHAT can guide the next steps.

Early autism intervention: Why it’s crucial

Early intervention programmes, such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy, and special education, have profound benefits. These include:

*Improved communication and social skills.

*Better cognitive and behavioural outcomes.

*Increased chances of leading an independent life.

Consequences of untreated autism

Without timely intervention, autism can lead to severe challenges, including:

*Social isolation and poor communication skills.

*Behavioural issues that hinder education and employment.

Emotional and financial strain on families.

Treatment options for autism

While there is no "cure" for autism, evidence-based therapies can help manage symptoms effectively:

Therapies: Speech, occupational, behavioural, and play-based therapies.

Medications: For managing specific symptoms like hyperactivity or anxiety.

Parent training: Equipping families to support their child’s development.

Awareness is key

The growing prevalence of autism in India demands collective action. Parents, teachers, doctors, and communities must work together to identify early signs and ensure timely interventions. By fostering awareness and acceptance, we can give children with autism the opportunity to thrive.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 in India provides various rights to autistic individuals, ensuring their inclusion and protection:

Non-discrimination: Autistic persons have the right to equality and are protected from discrimination in education, employment, healthcare, and public life.

Education: Autistic children are entitled to inclusive education with necessary accommodations. Special schools and vocational training are also available if required.

Employment: The Act ensures equal employment opportunities for autistic individuals and mandates reservations in government jobs.

Accessibility: Public infrastructure, transportation, and services must be made accessible to persons with autism, along with the provision of assistive technologies.

Welfare: The government provides welfare schemes, financial support, and healthcare services for persons with autism, including rehabilitation programmes.

Legal protection: Autistic individuals have legal capacity, and in case of violations, they can seek redress through disability commissions.

Awareness and sensitisation: The Act promotes public awareness and training to reduce stigma and support autistic individuals.

Overall, the RPWD Act ensures that autistic persons have equal opportunities, access to services, and legal safeguards for a dignified life.

Let’s talk about autism—because every child deserves to be heard, understood, and supported.

(The writer is Child and Adolescent Counsellor

Consultant: Developmental Paediatrician, Shri Ganesh Building Blocks Child Developmental Centre, Pune).