Widening of Champa Chowk road on CSMC agenda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has decided to widen the DP road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road. After the elections, the road widening will be included in the municipal corporation agenda, and it is estimated that around 700 properties will be affected by the task. The civic body had started marking the properties that would be affected by the widening, with plans to take action on those properties. However, the process was halted due to the model code of conduct (MCC) during the assembly elections. Now, the work will resume. After verifying the ownership of the affected properties, further decisions will be made. Once the marking work is completed, action for road widening will begin, said the sources."