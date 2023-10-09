Wife beats husband over land dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman severely beat her husband over a dispute of land at Satyamnagar in Cidco area. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station against the accused wife Taramati Thakur.

Krishna Thakur and Taramati work in a hospital and they have a daughter. Krishna asked Taramati to sell the land in her name for their daughter’s marriage. However, she refused and quarreled with him frequently. On October 7, he against demanded her to sell her the land. Fed up with constant torture, Taramati beat Krishna with a chapati roller. A case has been registered against her, said PI Geeta Bagwade.