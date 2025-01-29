Wife elopes with Lover; Husband ends life in despair

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A heart-wrenching tale of betrayal unfolded in Railgaon, Sillod, when 34-year-old Chandrashekhar Sonawane took his own life after his wife eloped with her lover, leaving him in utter despair. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has led to the arrest of four individuals, including the wife, her lover, the lover’s sister and her friend.

Sonawane and his wife, Laxmibai, had been married for six years and had a young son. Both worked as labourers to make ends meet. However, things took a dark turn when Laxmibai, during her work in the fields, began an affair with Manoj Ramsingh Mundhe from Ambhai. As their relationship deepened, Laxmibai was encouraged by Mundhe’s sister, Manisha Mehendule, and her friend, Ankush Lakshman Bhagate, to leave her husband and start a new life with her lover.

On January 22, Laxmibai abandoned her husband and son, fleeing with Mundhe to Ambhai. Devastated, Sonawane complained to the Sillod Rural Police. The police arrested Laxmibai and Mundhe on January 23, but Laxmibai insisted that she had left of her own volition.

In a state of emotional turmoil, Sonawane took the tragic step of ending his life on the night of January 27, and his body was discovered the following morning. His relatives Yogesh Pandurang Suradkar, devastated by the loss, lodged a complaint with the police, prompting authorities to file charges against Laxmibai, her lover Manoj Mundhe, the lover’s sister Manisha Mehendule, and Ankush Bhagate. The police have seized the note and are continuing their investigation under the guidance of PI L.S. Ghode and Sachin Sonar.

------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Note left by deceased: “My wife is responsible for My Death”

Before committing suicide, Chandra Shekhar Sonawane left a note in which he wrote: "My wife left me and is living with her lover. She refused to stay with me. My death is caused by my wife, her lover, and the other two. That is why I am taking my own life." The police have seized this note.