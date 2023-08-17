Wife kills husband over land dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman killed her husband by crushing his head with a stone as he registered all his eight acres of land in the name of his two sons from his first wife. The incident occurred at Hilalpur in Vaijapur tehsil on Monday night. The deceased has been identifed as Sudam Raghu Zinzurde (55) and the accused as Kamalbai Sudam Zinzurde. The police have arrested Kamalbai.

Police said, the body of Sudam was found in a well in front of his house on Monday. As there were injured on his body, the police got suspicious of a murder. Shiur police station API Sandeep Patil investigated and found that it was not an accident but a murder. The police arrested Kamalbai on suspicion and during interrogation she confessed that she has murdered him by crushing his head with a stone.

Sudam’s first wife had died and he had two sons from her. In 2006, Sudam married Kamalbai and they had a daughter. However, he registered his eight acres of land in the name of his sons. Kamalbai was annoyed with it and she killed him. She then pushed him in the well, Kamalbai confessed.

The police produced her before the court on Thursday and she has been remanded in the police custody for one day. The police action was executed under the guidance of assistant SP Mahak Swami by API Sandeep Patil, PSI R R Jadhav, Vishal Paithankar, Savita Varpe and others.