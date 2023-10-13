WIH has no linkage with PFI; these actions will not stop us from doing good in future

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The national president of Muslim organisation, Wahdat-e-Islami Hind (WIH), Mohammed Ziauddin Siddiqui today raised an objection over the linkage of WIH with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and also claimed the accusations being made against his organisation are baseless!.

“We respect the action by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but the agencies should know that PFI and WIH are both separate organisations which work on different methodologies. We are being harassed and blamed through projecting our linkage with PFI. We will always cooperate with the investigating agency in their work, but will not tolerate the humiliation and defamation as it is against any civilised society. These raids will not discourage us from continuing to do good work in future,” said the scholar Ziauddin Siddiqui.

“ We are an open book. The claim of seizing incriminating material from us is baseless. No arrests were made. How can the volumes of Wahdat-e-Jadeed (monthly magazine of WIH), Islamic literature, religious books, newspaper cuttings and official documents have become an incriminating material. This stuff is being used to harass our members. We do not have any connection with PFI. Our demand is that the investigation should be fair, transparent and in a legal way,” hoped the WIH national president.

In reply to a question, Ziauddin Siddiqui said,“ The investigating agencies concerned (national or local) are aware about our functioning. All our records are also with them. Hence I do not understand the logic of blaming WIH.”

WIH was established in 1994 and PFI came into existence in 2006. WIH has 295 branches in 16 states of India with a network of thousands of members. The local office-bearers Masood Khan, Shaikh Muntajiboddin, Mohammed Kamran Ali and others were present on the occasion.

The NIA, on Wednesday, raided 20 locations in the country and claimed that the raids were conducted in connection with PFI (which has been banned during last year). But in the name of PFI, NIA has raided Wahdat-e-Jadeed magazine (Delhi office) and the residences of its cadre in Maharashtra, UP, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, stated the WIH release.

Why is Urdu/Arabic targeted?

WIH president also drew the attention of the mediapersons questioning why the investigating agency or administration looked at Arabic and Urdu printed stuff as incriminating material and with suspicion. They are just languages like other languages in the world, nothing beyond it, he underlined.