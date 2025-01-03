Wild bull behind bars after 2 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a wild bull (he-buffalo) suddenly entered the Model High School in Navkhanda Palace (Bhadkal Gate) on January 1 (Wednesday). The bull injured more than 14 students. The municipal corporation had been searching for the bull for the past two days. On Friday morning, the frantic bull was found in the Himayat Baugh vicinity. In the presence of the police, the municipal corporation team captured the bull and then placed in the stray animal pen located near Siddharth Garden Zoo.

The Maulana Azad Education Trust runs the Women's College and Model High School at Bhadkal Gate. Both the school and college share a single grand entrance. On Wednesday at around 10.30 am, students were sitting in the school premises under the sun, eating their lunchboxes. At that moment, the wild bull charged in at high speed strayed inside the campus and injured as many as 14 students. The animal then quickly fled away. Meanwhile, this incident caused a great commotion amongst the parents, students, teachers and other citizens.

The injured students were treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case was registered at the Begumpura police station. With the cooperation of the municipal corporation, the search for the bull was underway. Accordingly, the team of civic personnel located the bull in Himayat Baugh area on Friday morning.

This action was carried out by chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, senior animal husbandry officer Dr Shaikh Shahed, Anant Jadhav, Rohidas Ghayat, Vithal Bagul, Vinod Magare, Aziz Khan, Vithal Rathod, Wasim Shaikh, Shareque Syed, Ashok Mote, Yakub Shaikh, and Saqlain Syed.

Who is the owner of the bull?

The municipal corporation and the police conducted a massive search for the bull. However, the identity of the animal’s owner remains unknown. The parents of the injured students are demanding that the owner of the bull be held accountable and arrested. They have also called for measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.