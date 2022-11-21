Wild shrub damage minaret of Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad: The sentiments of historians, heritage enthusiasts and others got deeply hurt when a portion of the small dome's base, affiliated with the principal dome of the royal mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara, was damaged and fell on Sunday. Meanwhile, the sources in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) claim that the delay in granting approvals for regular works by their headquarters (New Delhi) led to the incident.

The principal dome of Maqbara is decorated by four small domes. They are placed in four corners (minaret shape) of the mausoleum. The dome is rested upon the base decorated with floral design with the help of tiny red-stone pillars. The tiny peepal tree came up at the corner of the base (visible after falling off one portion). There was a downpour in and around the city recently. Hence the roots of the small tree seem to have got deepen and formed cracks. They further widened and the binding mixture got separated.

World Heritage Week is underway. Sensation prevailed after the video highlighting the damage and lying of its remains on the ground on the campus got viral on social media. The incident drew attention towards the delay or non-removal of small trees, wild plants and bushes which had come up at different places and also the danger lurking on the Maqbara. Ironically, the eyebrows are being raised as the ASI has claimed that it had removed all the wild plants and shrubs in August. It also added that ASI is also facing a shortage of skilled manpower required for the upkeep of the heritage structure.

Historians were unhappy with the claims made by the ASI as the real situation is different, they stressed.

Meanwhile, ASI officials said that the damaged portion will be repaired in a couple of months. We removed the shrubs and plants in August, but due to rainfall, it had come up at two-three spots at the monument. It will be removed soon.

According to heritage expert, Dr Sanjay Paikrao said,” The ASI claims of spending lakhs of rupees on the conservation and upkeep of the heritage structure every year. The royal mausoleum is a heritage of national importance. The ASI should adopt scientific methods to preserve it. We have India's third state-of-the-art laboratory. Hence the conservation of Maqbara should be made along the lines of the world heritage Taj Mahal.”

Veteran historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan expressed saying,” My sentiments got hurt on seeing the photos. The ASI should conduct a regular survey of cracks and wild shrubs through drone and get wild plants either remove or fill up the cracks immediately to avoid repetition of the same in future.”