Wildlife census at Gautala Sanctuary fails due to bad weather

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Buddha Poornima, the wildlife census conducted by the Department of Forest (DoF) in the Gautala–Patnadevi Sanctuary did not prove to be satisfactory. However, due to heavy rainfall two days prior and a completely overcast sky on Poornima, there was no moonlight. As a result, the census could not be successfully conducted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as expected. It is understood that due to the darkness, animal movements could not be properly observed.

To avoid disappointing nature enthusiasts, they were seated on watchtowers. However, as water had accumulated throughout the forest, animals did not approach the artificial waterholes. Consequently, sightings were mostly limited to hares, wild boars, monkeys, peacocks, mongooses, and nilgais, which had to suffice. Preliminary observations indicated that the total animal count was below 200.

Local nature enthusiasts and volunteers have accused the DoF of gross negligence during the entire census process. There is talk that some staff and officers distanced themselves from the census, citing the rain as an excuse. This led to the process being even more incomplete and disorganised. On that day, assistant forest guards Kawade and Londhe, Honorary Wildlife Warden Dr. Kishor Pathak, the Range Forest Officer (RFO), other staff members, as well as selected nature lovers had participated in the activity.

Complete data still unavailable

Even after 15 days since the wildlife census, the complete data is still not available. Though it is claimed that the statistics have been submitted to senior officials, there is no clear numerical information regarding the number of each animal species recorded. Notably, RFO Sagar Kute has admitted that the complete data for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Gautala region is still not available with the DoF.

Rather than providing accurate information, the Wildlife Division appears to be engaged in passing the buck, shifting responsibility from one person to another. According to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Suvarna Mane, during the census, staff in the forest areas had to be content with sightings of only hares, wild boars, monkeys, peacocks, mongooses, and nilgais near the waterholes.