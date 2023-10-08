Wildlife week celebrated at Gautala sanctuary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wildlife week was celebrated at the Gautala sanctuary forest range office by organizing an educational event at Nisarg Nirvachan Kendra in Puranwadi, Gautala.

Divisional forest officer Mohan Naikwade (Wildlife) and forest range office (Nagad) Abhay Atkal guided the students. Students from Class 8 and 9 of Madhyamik Vidyalaya Saigawhan participated in the event.

Honorary wildlife warden, Kishore Pathak, emphasized the significance of wildlife week and shared valuable insights about the wildlife, birds, and trees of Gautala.

He also highlighted the importance of coexisting with nature and underscored that no wild animal has been harmed by humans alone. He shared facts like 90 percent of snakes are non-venomous and are beneficial to farmers. He urged to refrain from cutting down trees, as it has a profound impact on animal life and the food chain.

The event included a walk through the forest where participants learned about various animals and birds. Forest range officer Saadhan Patil, Gokul Patil, Kisan Bamhanavad, and others were present.