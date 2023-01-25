Will fulfill all the demands of Marathwada

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis: Proposals for increased funds given by each district

Aurangabad: Every district has given proposals for increased funds. Efforts will be made to fulfill all the demands of Marathwada, said deputy chief minister and state finance minister Devendra Fadnavis while talking to reporters on Wednesday. He also clarified that the announcement cannot be made due to the code of conduct of the Marathwada teacher constituency.

He took an annual review meeting of the finance and management department along with the pending schemes in Marathwada in the divisional commissioner office. Speaking further Fadnavis said that no information can be given regarding the government provisions. Decisions will be made after code of conduct for provisions in each district. The Election Commission has given permission for the meeting. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian minister of Aurangabad Sandipan Bhumre, Guardian minister of Osmanabad, Parbhani Tanaji Sawant, Beed and Jalna Atul Save, Abdul Sattar of Hingoli, Latur and Nanded Girish Mahajan, Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MLAs, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, Collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs of all districts were present.

Cabinet expansion soon

There was no discussion with union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding cabinet expansion. But we are going to expand soon, said Fadnavis.

Provision till March 31, 2023:

District Financial Provision (in Cr)

Aurangabad - Rs 500

Jalna - Rs 282

Parbhani - Rs 251

Nanded - Rs 400

Beed - Rs 370

Latur - Rs 302

Osmanabad - Rs 300

Hingoli - Rs 200

Total- 2605