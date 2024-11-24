Will Sanjay Shirsat get a ministerial berth this year?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who won from Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency for the fourth consecutive time, is expected to get a ministerial berth this time.

Speaking to this newspaper, MLA Shirsat himself also expressed confidence in getting a ministerial berth. MLA Shirsat was among the MLAs who went with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Shiv Sena split. He also held the position of spokesperson of Shinde Sena for the last two and a half years.

However, he could not be inducted into the Cabinet during the previous term, which made him unhappy for a while. He was expecting that after Sandipan Bhumre was elected as an MP, he would be included in the Cabinet in his place.

But, his expectations were dashed as Cabinet expansion did not take place. Some months before the Assembly Elections, he was given the post of Cidco president. This post has the status of a ministerial post.

After the Assembly elections, the movement to form a Government has gained momentum in the State and the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government will take place soon. Whether Shirsat will get a ministerial post in the new government this time or not, the office bearers and workers of Shinde Sena in the city are paying attention.

“This time, I will definitely get a ministerial post. Moreover, I will seek a ministerial post,” said MLA Shirsat. Meanwhile, after the results of the Assembly elections, MLA Shirsat has left for Mumbai.