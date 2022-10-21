Will study why companies preferred other states

State industry minister Uday Samant visits Auric

Aurangabad:

New companies will be brought for the development of Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric). We will do a detailed study on why some companies preferred to invest in other states. The State government will see that an anchor project will be brought to DMIC soon, said State industry minister Uday Samant during his visit to Auric on Friday. He also met office bearers of industrial organisations and discussed various issues.

Samant first took a review of the investment and ongoing works in Auric. He later interacted with the reporters. When quizzed why companies including Vedanta-Foxconn preferred to invest in Gujarat states instead of Maharashtra, Samant said that Vedanta-Foxconn project did not go to Gujarat because of the current government, but due to the failure of the previous government. The meeting of the high power committee responsible for bringing in investment did not meet for five months. They did not give them any concessions nor took the talks further. The land at Talegaon MIDC was also insufficient. Thus the company moved to Gujarat. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Pradeep Jaiswal, Massia, CMIA, CII office bearers and industrialists were present on the occasion.

List of companies will be prepared

List of those companies who have moved out and were planning to invest in the State, but moved to other states will be prepared. We will contact these companies and do a case study why they left the state. The points emerging from this study will be rectified. We will also try to convince these companies to reinvest in the State and bring an anchor project to Auric.

Subsidy of Rs 1100 crore in first phase

The State government has decided to give a subsidy of Rs 2,300 crore to the industries of the State. Fund of Rs 1100 crore has been approved by the ministry of finance in the first phase. The amount will soon be allocated to the industries.

Connect Auric to Samruddhi expressway

The Samruddhi expressway is passing only 900 meters away from Auric. If this is connected to Auric it will increase the connectivity with Mumbai and Pune and save time and will benefit the entrepreneurs. Samant directed the plan to install a solar power plant in Auric and set up a truck terminal.