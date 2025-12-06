Will the Aurangpura vegetable market start at least in the new year?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangpura vegetable market was demolished 13 years ago by the Municipal Corporation to redevelop it on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis. A massive building has now been constructed at the site. However, the building has still not received its occupancy certificate, due to which starting the market in the new premises has become problematic. This has raised the question of whether the market will finally start in the new year, 2026. Notably, last year the civic body had assured traders that they would be allotted shops in the new market.

The vegetable market in Aurangpura was originally built during the tenure of the Municipal Council. In 2012, then municipal commissioner Dr. Purushottam Bhapkar decided to construct a shopping complex and a vegetable market underneath it on a BOT basis. After demolishing the old market, the land was handed over to a private developer. Even after 13 years, the market has still not started. A few months ago, administrator G. Sreekanth inspected the site and instructed officials to finish the remaining minor works quickly. It was decided to begin operations in the first phase. Now even the pending small works have been completed, yet the market is still not functional.

A key point is that the court had ordered that traders who previously held shops there must be allotted shops in the new building as well. Only the remaining shops can be used by the BOT developer. Currently, the structure includes an underground level and three upper floors. The developer has also been granted permission by the civic body to construct additional floors as per the building permit.

Occupancy certificate mandatory

The contractor who developed the vegetable market on a BOT basis must obtain a Completion Certificate (Occupancy Certificate). Without it, the civic body cannot open the vegetable market. According to sources in the corporation, the BOT developer has initiated efforts to obtain the occupancy certificate.

A grand shopping complex has been constructed at the site of the Aurangpura vegetable market. Platforms for the vegetable market have been built in the underground section.