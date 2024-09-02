Winchester holds investiture ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investiture ceremony was held at Winchester International English School for the academic year 2024-25, recently. Guests of honour assistant professor MIT Astha Dutta, Damini squad member Lata Jadhav and secretary, Hina Education and Welfare Society Zohra Tilat conferred badges and sashes to the newly-formed Student Council – head boy and head girl along with sports, discipline heads, House captains, and prefect. They all pledged to dispense their duties to the best of their abilities and abide by rules and regulations of the institute. Director and principal Dr Afsar Khan administered the oath of allegiance to the Council. Asiya Tasneem anchored the programme.