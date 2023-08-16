Winchester School celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated the 77th Independence Day with an event that brought together students, parents, faculty, and distinguished guests in a spirit of unity and patriotism.

Architect Sultan Waseem Khan and mathematician Shareef Deshmukh were the guests of honour for the flag hoisting ceremony. Students presented a captivated cultural programme that showcased India's diverse culture and heritage. Director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the importance of unity, diversity, and the contributions of our freedom fighters in shaping the nation.

The guests encouraged the students to pursue their dreams with determination, reminding them that the future of the nation lies in their hands. The principal proposed a vote of thanks.