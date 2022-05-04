Winchester School celebrates Maharashtra Day

Aurangabad, May 4: Winchester International English School celebrated Maharashtra Day with enthusiasm. Director Dr Afsar Khan hoisted the flag followed by singing of the national anthem. Speeches in English, Marathi and Hindi were delivered by Syeda Kulsum (Grade 8) and Siddiqui Zishan (Grade 7), Samiksha Memane (Grade 8), and Abdul Rehman (Grade 10) respectively. Little girl of grade 1 Shraddha Agre was attired in typical Maharashtrian dress to show the importance of the Day. The programme was anchored by Amena Tazeen (Grade 8).

Dr Khan explained how in the organisation of the then Bombay State, Maharashtra emerged as a separate state for the Marathi speaking Maharashtrians. Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.