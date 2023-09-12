Winchester School celebrates Teachers' Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School celebrated Teachers' Day with great fervour. Mohammed Mosin and Khan Yasir of Mosin Urdu Primary School were the guests. The event began with the garlanding of the portrait of the great philosopher and statesman Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

The students showcased their diverse talents through a medley of songs, dances, and skits. The management of the school was handed over to the capable hands of the Class 10 students. The guests awarded certificates of excellence to three educators of Winchester School Dr. Afsar Khan, Sarika Patil, and Shaikh Saif.