Winchester School felicitates CBSE X graders

Aurangabad, July 22:

The first batch of Winchester International English School excelled in the X grade examination.

The school recorded a 100 per cent pass result. A total of 14 students appeared while nine got distinction by scoring more than 75 per cent marks.

Three students got the first class by scoring marks between 60 per cent and 74 per cent marks. Syeda Maleeha Fatma has topped the batch by scoring the highest marks while Deshmukh Supriya is on second place. Khaja Abdul Rafae is on third place.

Director Dr Afsar Khan has congratulated and felicitated all the students for doing so well in the examination.