Winchester School felicitates doctor parents on Doctors’ Day

Aurangabad, July 9:

Doctors’ Day was celebrated at Winchester International English School. The school invited all those parents who are professional doctors. Six of them attended and were felicitated by the school director/principal Dr Afsar Khan. Dr Asra Saleha, Ophthalmologist, spoke on the topic “Increased Incidence of diseases in children due to prolonged use of electronic devices.” Paediatrician Dr Farookh Aziz spoke on “General conditions and health measures”, while dietician Dr Jeenifer Begum spoke on “Diet and Health.” Dr Mirza Shareq Baig threw light on “Psychological issues of children”, Dr Darakshan Tahseen spoke on “Cleanliness” and Paediatrician Dr Tasleem on “How to become a Doctor.” Students presented a skit on “doctors the life saviour of humanity.” Academic coordinator Neha M Khan and supervisor Siddiqui Zia anchored the programme.