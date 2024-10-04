Winchesterian footballer Fahad brings laurels
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2024 11:25 PM2024-10-04T23:25:07+5:302024-10-04T23:25:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A talented young footballer and student of Winchester International School Syed Fahad Syed Sajed (Grade10) has cleared the State-level football trials held in Beed recently. Now, he has qualified for the under-17 National-level Football Trials to be held in Kolhapur from October 5 to 8.
As many as 78 players from different schools participated in the selection process and of them, five, including Syed Fahad, were selected for the national trials. Director/principal Afsar Khan congratulated him and coach Mohammed Aifaz for the accomplishment.