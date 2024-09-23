Winners of LTCC-Siddhant Mind Quiz lauded & patted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and Siddhant Classes jointly conducted a 'Siddhant Mind Quiz' a knowledge test.

The successful students were felicitated with prizes and certificates on Sunday. The experts of the education field patted the students on the platform of Lokmat. Parents could not control their tears over this.

“This encouragement made us even more determined. We will study harder than before and obtain top rank in the country. We will fulfill the expectations of our parents” said successful students. This was the result of the ceremony.

LTTCC and Siddhant Classes jointly organised a 'Siddhant Mind Quiz' at Siddhant Classes in Osmanpura for the students of classes 9th and 10th between September 15 and 20.

The examination was based on subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Logical Reasoning. The meritorious students were felicitated in the ceremony organised at Lokmat Bhavan on Sunday.

The entire hall was filled with students and their parents before the time. Since the test was held for the first time, everyone was very curious about its result.

Director of Siddhant Classes Prof Suhas Kulkarni, chief guest Shrikant Kalantri (Career Counsellor), director Snehal Kulkarni, Prof Pritesh Deshmukh, Nitin Chavan, Prajakta Kulkarni, Krishna Deoraj, Rajkumar Zanwar, Ananta Padghan, Umesh Ghare and Vishnu M were seated on the dais. Anand Deshpande conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Experts of the education field patted each successful student and honoured them with awards and certificates. Many people attended this ceremony with their families.

Use time wisely

This is an era of competition. One has to study hard to succeed in the competitive examination and get admission to the top five Engineering-Medical colleges in the country. There is no shortcut to success. A well-planned and effective study is the secret of success. Don't cry because the time has been lost. Make the most of the time you have.

(Prof Suhas Kulkarni, director, Siddhant Classes)