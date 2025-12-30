Winter of Discontent at BJP office over denial of ticket

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those who did not get a ticket from the BJP created a massive ruckus at the BJP office in the city throughout the day on Tuesday.

It may be noted that aspirants harboured the naive expectation that with the Mahayuti broken, they would surely receive tickets this morning.

However, within hours, the hopes were dashed, and the angry and disappointed aspirants, whose names were dropped from the candidate list, created a massive ruckus at the BJP office throughout the day.

Some hurled abuses at the leaders and threw away the lotus symbol. An enraged activist, accusing the BJP of betraying the female candidate and the Republican Party of India (RPI)-Athawale, attempted to set himself on fire by dousing himself with petrol at the BJP's central office.

The office witnessed a storm of discontent and leaders scrambling to escape the situation throughout the day. Consequently, the BJP office remained under police protection all day.

After the deadline for filing nomination papers passed, leaders started arriving at the office one by one, trying to pacify the rebels and disgruntled members. Some filed nominations as independent candidates, while others filed from whichever party they could get a ticket from.

The anger of the loyal workers, who had carried the party flag on their shoulders for years, erupted because they were sidelined in favour of imported candidates. The aspiring women candidates from Prabhags no 19 and 22 expressed their feelings through tears.

Some disgruntled workers threatened self-immolation, leaving the leaders helpless. Shri Anna Bhandari abused the leaders for not receiving a ticket from Prabhag number 22. Suvarna Batade doused herself with kerosene for the same reason.

Sandhya Kapse, a long-time worker who was vying for a nomination from Prabhag 19, questioned the leaders. She stated that she had worked for the party for 18 years. Expressing her anger, Divya Marathe lashed out at local BJP leaders, stating that she had taken on numerous cases for the party, but now tickets are being given to those who joined just 15 days ago.

Varsha Salunke and Shalini Bundhe, with tears in their eyes, accused the party leaders of corrupt practices. Meanwhile, Lata Dalal accepted a nomination from another party, challenging the BJP candidates. Salunke demanded an explanation from the party for why her candidature was rejected. Bundhe questioned why nominations were given to those whose names were not on the list until yesterday. She alleged that not a single office-bearer of the women's wing had been given an opportunity.

Box

RPI-A stages protest

The seat-sharing deadlock within the Mahayuti was not limited to just the BJP and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Activists of the RPI-A became enraged and staged a protest at the BJP's central campaign office, even attempting to set themselves on fire.

The activists also tore down posters at the campaign office. Accusing the BJP of keeping them hanging until the last moment and not giving the RPI a single nomination in any ward, activists led by Rakesh Pandit, Sanjay Thokal, and Jaykishan Kamble created a ruckus at the BJP's campaign office.

During this time, a commotion ensued when an office-bearer attempted to set himself on fire by pouring fuel on himself. Slogans were raised against Minister Atul Save and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad. RPI leaders alleged that the BJP used them and then abandoned them when it came to nominations.

Box

Understanding sentiments of disgruntled

City president Kishor Shitole met with the disgruntled women office-bearers and listened to their grievances. Shitole tried to pacify them. He informed that the disgruntled women filed their nomination papers and that a meeting and discussion with the party leadership would also be arranged for them.