Winter workouts: Don’t skip nutrition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Winter workouts are great, but skipping your diet while pushing your limits can backfire. Experts warn that over-exercising without proper nutrition can hurt your body, causing more harm than good. Balance is key to staying fit and healthy this season.

Know your limits, avoid overdoing It!

Experts emphasize the importance of exercising within individual limits. Overexertion or competing with others at the gym can lead to severe health risks.

Chasing bodybuilding? Don’t overdo it!

Many gym-goers aspire to become bodybuilders. To achieve this, some over-exercise, which places harmful stress on their bodies.

Fuel your body: Eat and rest Right!

A nutritious diet and adequate sleep are vital for energy and muscle recovery. Neglecting these can overburden the body, leading to injuries.

Too much exercise? Risk your Heart!

Excessive exercise can strain the heart, raising the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure, especially when combined with stress.

Steroids & high-calorie diets? Dangerous choice!

Youngsters using steroids or high-calorie diets for faster muscle growth risk hormonal imbalances, liver damage, heart problems, and mental stress.

A balanced diet is a must!

Proper nutrition is as important as exercise. Avoid taking supplements or medications for bodybuilding without professional guidance.

"Exercise and diet go hand in hand. Never take supplements without consulting experts," says gym trainer Pankaj Guddade.

Workout wisely: Key tips to remember

Start slowly: Gradually increase intensity.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water.

Don’t overdo it: Prevent fatigue and injury.

Focus on form: Correct posture is essential.

Monitor heart rate: Stay within safe limits.