Wishes pour in on social media from ex-VCs on Bamu’s higher grade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University received an 'A Plus' grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Thursday. Wishes started pouring in on social media from ex-vice chancellors of the university.

They were seen as happy over a higher grade of the university. They expressed satisfaction and gratitude for contributing to the progress of Bamu. Also, teachers, students and youth working in various movements also expressed happiness.

The administration received the mail from NAAC this morning. It went viral on social media. Stakeholders started expressing greetings. Former VCs were not behind in it. Former VCs Dr Vijay Pandharipande, Dr B A Chopde and Dr Pramod Yeole expressed happiness over the rise in the grade of the university.

Dr Pramod Yeole (ex-VC Bamu): It is a matter of great pleasure and pride that the university has received an 'A-plus’ grade. I could work well for four and a half years of my life in an institution which was evaluated in the fourth circle from 2019 to 2023. During this period, I tried to bring quality, discipline and transparency to the administration. Marathwada has quality and status.

Dr B A Chopde (former VC, Bamu): It is a matter of great joy that the university has been awarded the 'A plus' grade by NAAC. This is a great achievement. The university is progressing continuously.