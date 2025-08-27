Witness testimonies begin, probe intensifies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch has launched an intensive hunt for Jayshree Nimone, sister of prime accused Dnyaneshwar, in the murder of Pramod Padaswan at Sambhaji Colony. Three police teams have been deployed, and officers even visited her in-laws’ house but failed to trace her. “She will be arrested soon,” said senior police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, who also interrogated all the accused on Wednesday. Officials noted that Dnyaneshwar’s twin brothers appeared indifferent to the seriousness of the crime.

Meanwhile, the probe has gained momentum with witness testimonies being recorded in court. Police have also arrested Arun and Mangesh Wagh. Three members of the Padaswan family, present during the killing, have already deposed, while 17–18 more witnesses will record statements under Section 164 of the CrPC. Senior officers said this will help secure strict punishment for the accused during trial. The case shook the city’s political circles after the arrest of Arun Gawhad, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) branch head, on August 26. Gawhad, who earlier ran a hotel and recently started a tractor agency, was aware of the land dispute that triggered the murder. Yet, he allegedly supported Dnyaneshwar Nimone and his family, raising suspicion about his role in fuelling the conflict.

Second-hand cars, show of clout

Investigators revealed that Dnyaneshwar had purchased two second-hand cars from Mumbai and flaunted them across the city with political party symbols. After the murder, one of the cars remained parked in the hospital premises for two days. With no parking space at home, the Nimone family allegedly parked these cars outside the Padaswan residence by force. Objections from the Padaswan family often led to quarrels, abuse, and assaults. Dnyaneshwar admitted before police that car parking disputes, in addition to the Ganpati installation row, repeatedly triggered clashes between the two families.