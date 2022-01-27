Wockhardt Global School celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Aurangabad, Jan 27: The students of Wockhardt Global School (WGS) celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav incorporated in Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat activities on the occasion of Republic Day. In an online celebration, the WGS students participated in activities such as art and drawing based on the Freedom theme. Grade 8 students recited patriotic poems in Marathi. Grade 9 students presented folk tales from Odisha, as part of EBSB. Grade 10 students put up a grand finale in the form of a patriotic dance as well as compered the whole programme. Principal Uma Mohandas thanked the staff and students and added that a nation depends on how its youth imbibes the values of patriotism and commitment to the nation.