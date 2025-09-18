Woman assaulted, targeted with caste-based slurs in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 40-year-old woman was brutally beaten and verbally abused with casteist slurs by a family she knew on the morning of September 16, police said. The assault took place within the Daulatabad police station limits.

After the woman lodged a complaint, police registered a case against Pallavi Gelot, Sugrabai Kerai, Atul Kerai, Ranjana Kerai, Ragini Kerai, and Amol Kerai under sections covering assault, intimidation, and caste-based atrocities. Authorities are investigating the incident further to ensure swift action against the accused.