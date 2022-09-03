Woman becomes inspiration for other

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

Many people decide to lose weight, however several of them give up on the way. However, setting an example, Harshita Sikchi, has lost 35 Kg weight in one year with regular exercise like condition training, HIIT, pilates, drilling exercises, crossfit and kickboxing. She follows a healthy lifestyle by eating right and being active along with managing family, children and work. She was the hero of the month of Ultimate Heroes Gym.