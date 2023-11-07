Woman cheated at Rs 7.30 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A businesswoman from Vaijapur was cheated to the tune of Rs 7.30 lakh on the pretext of returning in four to five days. A case was registered with Vaijapur Police Station against the accused Naluguru alias Narendra Duttaray Muley.

It may be noted that Narendra Muley has already been booked several cases during the last few months

He cheated a mango trader from Ratnagiri for Rs 25 lakh and was booked with police in this case eight days ago. Another case was registered against the same accused in a fake currency scam.

The third case was registered against Narendra for cheating Bharati Bhimraj Gore-Gaikwad, a clothes shop owner at Navjeevan Colony of Vaijapure, at Rs 7.30 lakh. He had taken money from the complainant on May 26, 2023, on the pretext of returning it in four to five cases.

The woman realised cheating when she did not get her money back even after six months.

On the basis of the complaint given by Bharati, a case was registered with Vaijapur Police Station against Narendra. Assistant police inspector Vijay Narwade is on the case.