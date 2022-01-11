Woman cheated for Rs 2 L on pretext of doing business

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

A woman was allegedly cheated at Rs 2 lakh by her friend on the pretext of doing online business and earning fast bucks.

A case was registered with Harsul Police Station. The woman who lives in Harsul, in her complaint, stated that her friend Amendra Kumar cheated her at Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of earning fast bucks.

She said the accused asked her to invest in her Digital Distribution Company online in 2020. The complainant was informed the more she brings investors, the more she would earn a commission. So, she deposited Rs 2 lakh in the account of the accused woman.

The money was invested in the company of accused Amendra Kumar. When she demanded money from the accused, the accused refused to return it. The woman lodged a complaint with the Harsul Police Station in this regard. PSI Maroti Khillare is investigating the case under the guidance of police inspector Amol Deokar.