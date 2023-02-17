Woman cheated of Rs 15L on false assurance of returning Rs 75L

Aurangabad:

Cantonment police have registered an offence against Ravindra Vithal Gaikwad (resident of Bhadkal Gate) on the charge of cheating a woman for Rs 15 lakh under the pretext of drawing a policy in the name of her son and helping her get returns of Rs 75 lakh.

The complainant stated that Gaikwad won the trust of the lady. Hence she paid Rs 15 lakh to him in the form of cash and cheque from April 10, 2014, to February 16, 2022. However, Gaikwad instead of drawing a policy kept the money to himself. Hence when the woman approached him for the returns as was assured to her, Gaikwad abused her and also threatened her with dire consequences.

Hence the woman appealed in the court for justice and brought to notice the bogus policy papers prepared by Gaikwad in the name of her son. The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) ordered to file an offence in this regard. Hence the police booked the accused and further investigation is on.